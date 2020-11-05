Research Analysts Set Expectations for Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

UAA stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,274,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

