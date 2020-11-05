Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in UDR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after buying an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in UDR by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after buying an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 542,158 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.