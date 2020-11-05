Chris O?Shea Purchases 398 Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Chris O?Shea bought 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($197.60).

Chris O?Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Chris O?Shea bought 333 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($195.78).

On Thursday, August 13th, Chris O?Shea bought 40,600 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £19,488 ($25,461.20).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 38.95 ($0.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Centrica PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.32 ($1.25). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.09.

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Centrica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target (up from GBX 29 ($0.38)) on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target (up from GBX 30 ($0.39)) on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 60.04 ($0.78).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.