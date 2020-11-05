FY2020 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Raised by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

NYSE UAA opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,561,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,842 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 819,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

