Colliers Secur. Comments on Vocera Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

VCRA stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $97,431.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $131,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,051.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,769 shares of company stock worth $1,685,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,152,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,830,000 after buying an additional 143,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 267,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 795,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,908 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

