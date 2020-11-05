FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Raised by Analyst

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREX. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

TREX opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 73.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

