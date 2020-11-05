WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) PT Set at C$9.35 by Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) has been given a C$9.35 target price by analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 381.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WELL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

WELL opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.94. The company has a market cap of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$1.94.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

