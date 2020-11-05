Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Given a C$0.75 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) received a C$0.75 price objective from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

LXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.85.

LXE opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,441,441.30.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

