BidaskClub Lowers Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) to Sell

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:LORL opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,370 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,391 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Avid Technology Trading 7.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for TVA Group Boosted by Analyst
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Bancorp, Inc.
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc.
Marshalls plc Insider Jack Clarke Acquires 22 Shares of Stock


