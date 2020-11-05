BidaskClub Lowers Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) to Sell

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:LORL opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,370 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,391 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

