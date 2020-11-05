Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.23. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 42,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.