ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMGN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $325,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 158,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,725,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 379,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $154,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

