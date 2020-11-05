I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $37.27 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

