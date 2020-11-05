Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $74.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1,409.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,193 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1,199.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 869,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $46,580,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

