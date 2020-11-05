Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLDM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $474.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

