Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CVCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $199.40 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average is $180.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 171.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

