Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 173.0% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 354,700 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,243.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 106,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 53.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 288,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.