BidaskClub Upgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to “Sell”

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of IIIV opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.78 million, a PE ratio of -464.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

