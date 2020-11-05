Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

