Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.45.
In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
