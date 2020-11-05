Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICLK. TheStreet raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

