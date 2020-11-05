Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.
NASDAQ HSIC opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,236.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 224,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 207,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
