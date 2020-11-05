Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,236.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 224,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 207,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

