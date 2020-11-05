Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Aegis boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

