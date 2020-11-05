Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 31.0% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech during the first quarter valued at $198,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

