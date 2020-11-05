H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $781.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.41.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

