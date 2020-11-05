BidaskClub Downgrades Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Sell

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

GLUU stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after buying an additional 283,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after buying an additional 373,970 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $30,564,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 2,884,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 726,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 129.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

