Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOCS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 166.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,256.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,526,247.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,247.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 544,946 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,106 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 52,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.