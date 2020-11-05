Ur-Energy (URG) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Ur-Energy (NYSE: URG) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ur-Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ur-Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ur-Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ur-Energy Competitors
|736
|2829
|2632
|96
|2.33
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Ur-Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ur-Energy
|$32.26 million
|-$8.42 million
|-8.46
|Ur-Energy Competitors
|$1.10 billion
|$90.11 million
|39.66
Ur-Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Ur-Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ur-Energy
|-32.77%
|-19.14%
|-9.04%
|Ur-Energy Competitors
|-17.86%
|-13.13%
|-1.33%
Summary
Ur-Energy competitors beat Ur-Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
