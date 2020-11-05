Comparing Predictive Technology Group (PRED) and Its Peers

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS: PRED) is one of 760 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Predictive Technology Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Predictive Technology Group alerts:

Predictive Technology Group has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Technology Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Technology Group $43.49 million -$15.31 million -2.83 Predictive Technology Group Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.97

Predictive Technology Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Technology Group. Predictive Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Predictive Technology Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Predictive Technology Group Competitors 7393 20120 38042 1537 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.42%. Given Predictive Technology Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Predictive Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Technology Group -157.71% -54.66% -42.44% Predictive Technology Group Competitors -3,269.92% -193.41% -29.80%

Summary

Predictive Technology Group rivals beat Predictive Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Predictive Technology Group

Predictive Technology Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics. It provides FertilityDX, a genetic testing service for couples experiencing infertility; ARTguide, a genetic test for women experiencing infertility because of endometriosis and other genetic conditions; and regenerative medicine products, including AmnioCyte, AmnioCyte Plus, PolyCyte, and CoreCyte for use in regenerative medicine applications. The company has a collaboration agreement with Atrin Pharmaceuticals LLC to develop molecular diagnostic tools to facilitate enhanced selection of cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Global Enterprises Group, Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Technology Group, Inc. in July 2015. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.