Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Wingstop stock opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after buying an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21,282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,538 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,687,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

