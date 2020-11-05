FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.18.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 209.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 318,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

