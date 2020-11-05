Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wingstop Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.18.

WING opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.42. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 209.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after buying an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 318,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

