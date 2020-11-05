Pulmonx Co.’s Quiet Period Will End on November 10th (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx’s (NASDAQ:LUNG) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 10th. Pulmonx had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Pulmonx’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG opened at $46.63 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.