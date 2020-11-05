HighPoint Resources Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, November 17th (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of HPR opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.19. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $99.00.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. On average, analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on HighPoint Resources from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 249,286 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

