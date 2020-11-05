NICE (NICE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $248.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.70 and a 200 day moving average of $203.36. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $251.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.73.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

