Jamf (JAMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JAMF stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03. Jamf has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

