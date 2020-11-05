Meritor (MTOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Meritor to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $2,636,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,779.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.