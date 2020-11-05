Meritor (MTOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Meritor to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.36.
MTOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.
