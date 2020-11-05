LMP Automotive (LMPX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

LMPX opened at $22.04 on Thursday. LMP Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded LMP Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In related news, Director William G. Cohen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,410. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,906,985.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

