The Walt Disney (DIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Walt Disney to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -201.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.