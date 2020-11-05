ICL Group (ICL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

