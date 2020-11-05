AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IMPXU) Quiet Period To Expire on November 10th

AEA-Bridges Impact’s (OTCMKTS:IMPXU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 10th. AEA-Bridges Impact had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AEA-Bridges Impact’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday.

