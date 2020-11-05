BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect BioNano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, analysts expect BioNano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNGO opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. BioNano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.30.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

