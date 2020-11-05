Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (EIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.52) by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$243.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.57 million.

Shares of EIF opened at C$33.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$46.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$36.00 price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.81.

About Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

