Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $100.00. The company traded as high as $126.79 and last traded at $125.43, with a volume of 515855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.51.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,746.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,130 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

