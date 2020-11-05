Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Green Brick Partners traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 11295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRBK. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 33.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

