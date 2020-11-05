The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $14.88. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 5,228 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $433.18 million, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

