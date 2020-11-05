Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 67677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

