Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock to $364.00. The stock had previously closed at $267.72, but opened at $219.79. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Solaredge Technologies shares last traded at $213.04, with a volume of 64,269 shares traded.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. 140166 began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $731,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average is $181.62.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

