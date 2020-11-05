Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 1501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

