Avaya Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,704 call options on the company. This is an increase of 400% compared to the average daily volume of 940 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 98.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVYA. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.