Domtar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,644 call options on the company. This is an increase of 921% compared to the typical volume of 1,043 call options.

UFS stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Domtar has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

