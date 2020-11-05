Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Reduced by Analyst

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,508,000 after buying an additional 821,393 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 279,812 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 297,793 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

